Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais welcomed Bhutan's Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, during his maiden official visit to India at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, on Saturday.

According to an official release from Raj Bhavan, Maharashtra, the wife of Prime Minister Aum Tashi Doma and a high-level ministerial Bhutanese delegation were also present.

The Governor later hosted a State banquet in honour of the Bhutanese Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation at the Banquet Hall of Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, it said.

Spouse of Maharashtra Governor, Rambai Bais, Bhutan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Lyonpo D N Dhungyel, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Lyonpo Gem Tshering, Minister of Industries, Commerce and Employment Lyonpo Namgyel Dorji, Bhutan Ambassador to India, Maj. Gen Vetsop Namgyel, Foreign Secretary Aum Pema Choden, Maharashtra's Minister of School Education and Marathi Bhasha Deepak Kesarkar, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Western Naval Command Vice Admiral Sanjay J. Singh, Director General of Police Maharashtra Rashmi Shukla, Commissioner of Mumbai Police Vivek Phansalkar and invitees were also present, the release added.

On Thursday, PM Modi met with Bhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay in New Delhi and while discussing India-Bhutan relations, both parties agreed to expand the existing India-Bhutan energy partnership to non-hydro renewables, such as solar and wind, as well as green initiatives for hydrogen and e-mobility, besides energy efficiency and conservation measures.

The two sides reaffirmed the significance of cooperating closely in the energy sector.

A joint statement on the official visit of Bhutan Prime Minister Tobgay to India read, "At the invitation of PM Modi, PM of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay, accompanied by his wife Tashi Doma, is on an official visit to India from March 14-18. This is Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay's first overseas visit after assuming office in January 2024."

Tshering Tobgay thanked PM Modi for the warm reception accorded to him and his delegation. Recalling the unique civilizational and historical ties of friendship, he reiterated his government's commitment to working with the Government of India to strengthen bilateral ties. (ANI)

