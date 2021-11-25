Dubai, Nov 25 (PTI) Maharashtra has showcased its logistics and warehousing capability at the Dubai Expo 2020, offering limitless opportunities for global manufacturers, innovators, and suppliers.

As part of the Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 initiative, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) conducted a roundtable for the logistics and warehousing industry at the India pavilion on Wednesday.

The event highlighted and discussed various policy measures and incentives in the logistics sector that the state offers to global investors.

Maharashtra's strategic location and seamless connectivity with national and international geographies on account of its port and airport linkages, makes it an ideal location for logistics and warehousing activities, Ajit Patil, Jt. CEO, MIDC said.

“Being one of the most well-developed logistics hubs in India, the state provides limitless opportunities for manufacturers, innovators, and suppliers and we are relentlessly working on making the environment more conducive for foreign investors,” he said.

The Logistics Parks Policy 2018 of the state aims at upgrading the traditional warehousing to a fully integrated value-added logistics activity, to improve efficiency and ensure reduction in logistic costs, which will enhance the overall logistic infrastructure of the state to offer seamless last-mile connectivity.

Under Maharashtra's Industrial Policy 2019, logistics is considered as a thrust sector and is accorded priority in land allotment and incentives.

In addition to this, MIDC has reserved over 500 acres of Industrial area for the development of warehousing and logistics facilities in the State.

With a GDP size of USD 402 billion, Maharashtra contributes the highest share to India's GDP.

The state also attracted the largest share in FDI between 2020 and 2021 and also accounts for 20 per cent of India's total exports. Maharashtra is also a leader in manufacturing and contributes to 15 percent of the Industrial output in the country. It has the highest employable talent in India at 68 per cent employability of graduates and offers one of the best quality workforces.

Talking about Maharashtra-UAE relations, Patil said, “the state shares a very close relationship with the UAE, as over 17.5 per cent of the total exports to UAE from India are from Maharashtra. The bilateral relationship has matured and transformed into a comprehensive strategic partnership as both countries continue to explore deeper cooperation in new areas”.

“Maharashtra is the biggest and one of the most attractive investment destinations in India with robust policies, mature infrastructure, and skilled manpower,” he added.

