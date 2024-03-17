Islamabad [Pakistan], March 17 (ANI): Mahrang Baloch, the representative of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, urged the United Nations and the international community to intervene in Balochistan and put an end to the grave human rights violations in the region.

During the 55th session of the UN's Human Rights Council, she urged the international community to investigate human rights abuses in Balochistan and hold the perpetrators accountable.

"Today at the 55th session of the UN's Human Rights Council, I urged the international community to take a stand for Balochistan. The human rights abuses in Balochistan need to be investigated, and the perpetrators need to be held accountable. A UN fact-finding mission can independently assess and understand the situation in Balochistan," Mahrang Baloch said in a post shared on X.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee is a campaign group that advocates for the rights and well-being of the Baloch people.

Mahrang Baloch, at the UNHRC, highlighted that her father and brother were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani intelligence agencies.

"My father was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani intelligence agencies and extrajudicially killed in custody. My younger brother also became a victim of enforced disappearances and suffered torture for months. But today, I'm not here to represent my case, but to address you as a representative of the Baloch people who have endured unimaginable suffering so far for too long," she said.

She further pleaded with the international community to intervene in Balochistan.

"I'm here to plead with the international community to intervene in Balochistan and put an end to the grave human rights violations in Balochistan," she said.

Baloch stressed that the people of Balochistan have faced systemic oppression, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, fake encounters, and a blatant disregard for their basic human rights.

"A slow, calculated genocide underway in Balochistan has made our communities live in constant fear," she added.

For decades, the Baloch people have continuously protested against the human rights violations committed by Pakistani state forces.

"However, so far, our cries for justice have often fallen on deaf ears. The time has come for the international community, represented here as the United Nations, to take a stand for Balochistan," she expressed.

Mahrang implored the UN to investigate the human rights abuses in Balochistan, hold appropriators accountable, and bring justice to the victims.

"We request the United Nations to send a fact-finding mission to Balochistan to independently assess the challenges faced by the Balochistan people. We seek your support in ensuring that our children can grow up in a world free from fear and oppression," she urged.

I urge each one of you to unite in the name of justice and take action in Balochistan, Mahrang added. (ANI)

