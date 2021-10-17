Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 7,509 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 2,384,542, according to the health ministry.

Some 16 of the new cases are imported, with 7,493 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 88 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 27,858.

About 9,531 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,261,289. Of the remaining 95,395 active cases, 694 are being held in intensive care units and 344 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 128,347 vaccine doses administered on Saturday alone and some 75.7 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 67.8 per cent have been fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

