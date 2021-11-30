Male [Maldives], November 30 (ANI/Sputnik): The Maldives Supreme Court has revoked the five-year prison term imposed on former President Abdulla Yameen on money laundering charges, media reported on Tuesday.

Yameen was convicted in November 2019, after his 2013-2018 presidential term, for the embezzlement of up to 1 million dollars in government funds using a private company. In addition to the jail time, the ex-leader was fined 5 million dollars.

Also Read | La Nina Impacts Temperature, Precipitation but Not Climate Change, Says WMO.

According to local media outlet Sun Online, the cancellation of the verdict was prompted by Yameen's appeal against the previous court ruling, in which he cited lack of verified links between the private company and his bank accounts.

However, some questions in the case remain unclear, including the origin of $1 million on Yameen's account, the outlet added, citing judges who made the ruling, which came after month-long court proceedings, launched in September. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | China President Xi Jinping Consolidates His Power After Sixth Plenum of Chinese Communist Party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)