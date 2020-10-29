Bangor (US), Oct 28 (AP) Police in Maine on Wednesday arrested a man who displayed two weapons at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump where South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was appearing.

Noem spokeswoman Maggie Seidel said Noem's security detail engaged a man who had two weapons. She did not say what the weapons were. Seidel said the Republican governor “was not in harm's way” at any point.

Bangor Police spokesman Sgt. Wade Betters told the Bangor Daily News that a man was arrested on suspicion of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

State police in Maine didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

Noem was part of a Trump campaign tour with stops planned in Maine and New Hampshire. She was traveling with a security detail from the South Dakota Highway Patrol. (AP)

