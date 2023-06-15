Berlin, Jun 15 (AP) A man attacked two women near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany, killing one, authorities said on Thursday.

Police said the women were attacked on Wednesday afternoon near the popular tourist site and the man fled but was arrested. They did not have details of exactly what happened.

Prosecutors in nearby Kempten said on Thursday that one of the two women died, German news agency dpa reported.(AP)

