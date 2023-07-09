Islamabad [Pakistan], July 9 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a man flashed and assaulted a woman in Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Karachi.

A CCTV camera captured the incident, with the footage going viral after being posted on social media. The chief minister and minister of information for Sindh were alerted to the despicable deed and instructed Karachi's assistant inspector general of police and Sindh's inspector general of police to "immediately arrest the culprit and deal with him according to the law."

Also Read | Ukraine Not Ready for NATO Membership, Says US President Joe Biden Amid Russia-Ukraine War.

On the basis of the state complaint, the local police on Friday formally opened an investigation at the Jauhar police station, reported The Express Tribune.

This incident serves as a grim reminder of Pakistan's inability to ensure women's safety and security as well as the impunity men enjoy and harass women within both public and private domains, the report noted.

Also Read | US Plane Crash Video: Six People Dead As Aircraft Crashes Into Field and Bursts Into Flames in California.

The victim has been identified, according to media sources, but her family is refusing to help with the inquiry, which implies that the offender has also been identified by his family, friends, and acquaintances. But regrettably, no one will step forward to accuse him, as per The Express Tribune.

The Express Tribune is an internationally affiliated newspaper in Pakistan.

The police have also questioned two private security guards who saw the incident. The criminal might have been apprehended had the guards responded quickly, the report noted, adding that their actions represent the general bystander mentality of Pakistani society towards abuse and violence against women.

The general misogynistic atmosphere in Pakistan deters victims from filing FIRs because they risk reprimands from law enforcement personnel and their families as well as lifelong stigmatization, according to The Express Tribune.

Women have been mistreated by Pakistan's culture and legal system, and there is little chance for improvement. Evidently, criminals do not fear punishment even when their actions are captured on camera since they are fully aware of the flaws in our legal system and society's general misogyny, the report noted further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)