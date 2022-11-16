Kathmandu, Nov 16 (PTI) A person was injured when a low-intensity bomb, which he was planning to plant at an election rally in Nepal's Bhojpur district scheduled to be attended by CPN-Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, accidently exploded, police said.

The incident happened in pauvadung rural municipality of the district and some 40 meter away from the venue when the person belonging to the CPN-Maoists Biplav faction was carrying the bomb in tiffin box and it suddenly exploded on its own, causing him minor injuries.

“A small bomb exploded in Bhojpur district during an election rally. The person injured was the one carrying it and he got injured when it accidently exploded before he could plant it. He was a cadre of the CPN-Maoists Biplav faction,” police said.

Police said the explosion took place before top leaders, including Prachanda, had arrived at the election rally venue.

Following the incident, police took the person in its custody for further investigation, said the police.

