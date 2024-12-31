Singapore, Dec 31 (PTI) Manmohan Singh was an eminent statesman who served his country with humility and integrity, said Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

“He (Dr Singh) also strengthened India-Singapore ties,” Dr Balakrishnan wrote in a condolence book at the Indian High Commission in Singapore.

“Our thoughts are with Dr Singh's family and the people of India during this period of loss,” the minister said on Monday.

The High Commission has opened the condolence book for two days -- December 30-31 -- for Singaporeans to pay respect to Singh who died on December 26.

“We sincerely appreciate Hon'ble Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore Dr Vivian Balakrishnan for visiting the HCI Singapore to sign the Condolence Book opened in memory of Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India,” the High Commission said in a post on X and LinkedIn.

