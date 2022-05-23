Tehran [Iran], May 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said on Monday that building heavy battlecruisers is on the navy's agenda.

Irani told an experts meeting that all equipment needed by Iran's naval units was manufactured domestically at present, and the navy forces were trained by Iranian experts, Iran's official news agency IRNA reported.

Also Read | Sri Lankan Economy May Take Time To Revive, Vicious Cycle of 'Chinese Loans' Holds It Tight.

He stressed that the Iranian navy had a special focus on utilizing the strengths of domestic experts, elites, and technology companies.

The Islamic Republic had fended off numerous threats and gained invaluable experiences over the last four decades, he added.Iranian naval forces currently escort merchant ships and oil tankers in the international waters, he said. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak: Denmark Confirms First Case of the Infectious Disease.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)