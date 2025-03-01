Washington, DC [US], March 1 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has extended wishes to Tibetans on Losar, also known as the Tibetan New Year and expressed US' commitment to protecting the "universal, fundamental, and inalienable human rights" of Tibetans and promoting their distinct cultural, linguistic, and religious heritage.

In a statement, Rubio stated, "I extend my warmest wishes to all those celebrating Losar, the Tibetan New Year. On this first day of the Year of the Wood Snake, we celebrate the strength and perseverance of the Tibetan community worldwide."

"The United States remains committed to protecting the universal, fundamental, and inalienable human rights of Tibetans and promoting their distinct cultural, linguistic, and religious heritage. I wish Tibetans celebrating all across the world peace and prosperity in the new year. Losar Tashi Delek and Happy New Year," he added.

This is the first statement of support for Tibet after US President Donald Trump assumed office for the second time on January 20.

Tibetans celebrate Losar as a festival for three days. Tibetans are welcoming the Wood Snake Year 2152 and bidding good bye to Dragon Wood year 2151. Losar is celebrated for different lengths of time in tandem with the local tradition, but the first three days of Losar are considered very important.

The first day is said to be Lama-Losar and people visit monasteries, pay respect to the Lamas and receive their blessings, according to Tibetan Government-in-Exile statement. The first day is usually spent with family members only.

The second day is said to be Gyalpo-Losar. Gyalpo means king representing authority, official public celebrations are conducted on this day, according to Tibetan Government-in-Exile statement. The third day is known as Chokyong-Losar. Chokyong means the guardian deities. On this day, prayer flags are hoisted on the hills and around the houses. Guardian deities are propitiated and supplication prayers are read. (ANI)

