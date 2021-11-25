Islamabad [Pakistan], November 25 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz called out the judiciary and army to scrutinize the "successive conspiracy" hatched against her party.

Nawaz, while addressing a press conference, said that 'former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar and an ex-spy master should not hide behind their institutions,' reported Dawn.

Also Read | 26/11 Mumbai Attack: Pakistan Fails to Take Action Against Terror Attack Mastermind.

While speaking at a recent press conference about the conspiracy of removing and imprisoning the former prime minister along with herself, Nawaz stated that over five testimonies have come up to corroborate PML-N's stance on the illicit involvement of ex-CJP Nisar in the said conspiracy, reported Dawn.

Alleged audio of Nisar showed that he was pursuing someone's orders for convicting the Sharif family, while former director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon, too, had made certain revelations about the victimisation, she added.

Also Read | Thanksgiving 2021 in the United States: 5 Thanksgiving Day Traditions in America That Make the Annual Holiday Truly Special!.

Nawaz contended that former justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, in a petition, stated the spymaster's involvement in extending her father's and her detention until after the 2018 general elections.

She further mentioned that the late judge of the accountability court, Arshad Malik, confessed to convicting Mr Sharif under duress. The then CJP Asif Saeed Khosa termed Sharif's detention 'a stigma for judiciary' and the judge accountable for sentencing was terminated but Sharif was not released, reported Dawn.

Nawaz reiterated that the 'affidavit of ex-chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Mohammad Shamim also lent strength to what Justice Siddiqui and Judge Malik had come up with.'

Nawaz alleged that Nisar misused his power to imprison Sharif and defame PML-N and said, "This is the first-ever case in which the Supreme Court has become a party by directing National Accountability Bureau of filing references against the Sharif family, constituted joint investigation team comprising so-called 'jewel' through WhatsApp calls," reported Dawn.

She also questioned the appointment of a monitoring judge in her family case. The PML-N leader further put allegations on Nisar that he intentionally removed her father from the designation of party president and later got involved in the election campaign of Sheikh Rashid, reported Dawn.

Nawaz further claimed that ex-CJP was biased and endured Prime Minister Imran Khan's 'fake' money trail, neglecting the union council's testimony about 'forged' permission for the construction of his palatial house at Banigala.

Nawaz insisted the judiciary and the army not neglect the conspiracy and not to compromise their stature in an attempt "to rescue individuals who allegedly brought their respective institutions to disrepute," reported Dawn. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)