Tel Aviv [Israel], January 29 (ANI): Masada Fortress on Saturday was lit up with flags of India and Israel to celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"The #Masada Fortress in #Israel, a symbol of #Jewish heroism, is lit to celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations between India and Israel," tweeted Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India.

Masada is a rugged natural fortress, of majestic beauty, in the Judaean Desert overlooking the Dead Sea.

It is a symbol of the ancient kingdom of Israel, its violent destruction and the last stand of Jewish patriots in the face of the Roman army, in 73 AD. It was built as a palace complex, in the classic style of the early Roman Empire, by Herod the Great, King of Judaea, (reigned 37 - 4 BC).

To mark the occasion of 30 years of diplomatic ties, the Gateway of India in Mumbai and the Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in Delhi were lit up in the colours of India and Israel's flag.

Earlier today, celebrating 30 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the importance of ties between the two countries has increased in recent years and it is time to achieve "new milestones in mutual cooperation in the coming decades."

India officially recognized Israel in 1950. However, the diplomatic ties between the countries were established only in 1992. As of 2020, India is one of the 164 countries to have diplomatic ties with Israel. India's embassy is located in Tel Aviv and Israel's embassy is located in Delhi. (ANI)

