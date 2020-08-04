Beirut [Lebanon], August 4 (ANI): A massive blast took place in Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday damaging several buildings.

Al Jazeera reported that the force of the blast was massive and it caused panic in the streets and pieces of glass were seen everywhere.

Though the cause of the blast is unknown, the initial reports have stated that the explosion occurred in Beirut's port area containing warehouses.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

