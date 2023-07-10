Chennai [Tamil Nadu], July 10 (ANI): The Master Shipyard Repair Agreement (MSRA) between India and the US is another milestone in the partnership between the two countries, the US Consulate General in Chennai said on Monday and added that the deal will strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries and contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"Master Shipyard Repair Agreement (MSRA) is yet another milestone in our ever-expanding US-India partnership. This historic agreement is a direct outcome of the 2022 US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and demonstrates US commitment to utilizing repair facilities on a regular basis at the L&T Shipyard in Kattupalli. This agreement will serve to strengthen our two nations' strategic partnership and contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific," US Consulate General in Chennai Judith Ravin said.

The US-India Major Defense Partnership has emerged as a global peace and security pillar. Through joint exercises, strengthening of defence industrial cooperation, the annual "2+2" Ministerial Dialogue, and other consultative mechanisms.

Notably, US Navy Ship Salvor reached Larsen & Toubro Port Kattupalli for repair and US Consulate in Chennai welcomed the ship.

Last month, US Navy signed an agreement with L&T for ship repairs. After the agreement signing, US Navy Shop Salvor will be the first ship to come for repairs.

Earlier, during the June 2023 State visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to US, President Joe Biden welcomed India's emergence as a hub for maintenance and repair for forward-deployed US Navy assets and the conclusion of Master Ship Repair Agreements with Indian shipyards.

This allowed the US Navy to expedite the contracting process for mid-voyage and emergent repair. As envisaged in the Defense Industrial Roadmap, both countries agree to work together for the creation of logistic, repair, and maintenance infrastructure for aircrafts and vessels in India.

While addressing the welcoming ceremony of the US Navy Ship, Ravin said that the MSRA symbolises a strengthened US-India partnership.

"Today marks yet another step forward in Indian US maritime coorporation. The MSRA with L&T, demonstrates how the US Navy and Indian companies are better together for the advancement of our collective maritime security," the US Consulate General in Chennai said.

"By partnering to deliver economical and effective repair of US naval vessel, our shipping industries positively contribute to free and open Indo-Pacific. We can also see the result in every aspect of that relationship," she added. Ravin further stated that the US is India's largest trade with over 191 billion dollars in trade.

She also gave details of the criteria for MSRA and said that an MSRA contractor must be a company engaged in ship repair. It must possess an organization capable of the full scope of planning, engineering, quality control, shipboard/off-ship production, and component/systems testing and trials. MSRA contractors must be capable of performing 55 per cent of a complex repair and alteration work package.

While talking with ANI, Ravin said the current time is a very "particular time" in US-Indian history as Prime Minister Modi, in June, visited the US and now, President Joe Biden is expected to arrive in India for G20 Summit.

"We're building on that incredible defence partnership, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and today is just another example of how emerging technologies AI innovation, education, entrepreneurship and so on build on that relationship," she said.

Giving the details about the USNS Salvor, Captain Michael L Farmer, US Embassy New Delhi's Office of Defense Cooperation chief told ANI that the ship's "mission is literally to salvage vessels that have sunk, to reopen ports, to conduct repairs on ships. And so, in the event of a crisis, like a typhoon or whatnot, sinks a ship in aport and they need the port to be reopened."

"This ship, her crew and her complement of divers could do that, could bring ships up off the bottom, and clear wreckage. So this ship directly contributes to both Free Ninoopen Pacific and also allows India and America to work together with other partner nations on those same skills so that everyone can do the same thing. So this ship is due to import for approximately only two weeks for the mid-voyage repair session," he added. (ANI)

