Port Louis, Mar 11 (PTI) Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam on Tuesday announced that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will be conferred with the nation's highest honour, The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean.

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day state visit to the island nation.

Also Read | Sarah Wynn William, Former Facebook Director Claims Ex-COO Sheryl Sandberg Invited Assistant to Bed, Spent USD 13,000 on Lingerie in Her New Book; Meta Responds.

Ramgoolam made the announcement at a community event addressed by Modi.

The prime minister extended gratitude to the people of Mauritius for the honour.

Also Read | Pakistan Train Attack: Security Forces Struggle To Rescue Hostages in Balochistan As Baloch Liberation Army Hijacks Jaffar Express Train in Dhadar.

"The people and the government of Mauritius have decided to confer upon me their highest civilian honour. I humbly accept this decision with great respect. This is not just an honour for me, it is an honour for the historic bond between India and Mauritius," he said while delivering his speech at the event attended by over 3,500 people.

Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian to receive this prestigious award, which recognises his contributions to strengthening ties between India and Mauritius.

Ramgoolam said Modi is the fifth foreign national to receive this distinguished recognition.

This marks the 21st international award conferred upon PM Modi by a foreign nation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)