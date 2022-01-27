New Delhi [Delhi], January 27 (ANI): Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday tested positive for COVID-19 and urged all those who have been in recent contact with him to take suitable precautions.

"Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions, "tweeted Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

Earlier, on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between India and Frace and said this diplomatic relationship has steadily matured and it's now an opportune time to take it to the next level. (ANI)

