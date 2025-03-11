Madison County, Mar 11 (AP) A medical transport helicopter with a pilot and two hospital workers on board crashed in Mississippi on Monday, officials said.

The AirCare copter was not carrying any patients when it crashed in Madison County north of the capital of Jackson, according to a statement from the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The statement did not say if there were any injuries or deaths.

Also Read | X Down: A Massive Cyberattack Hits Microblogging Platform, Tracing Those Behind It, Says Elon Musk.

Television station WAPT reported that at least one person was killed. Authorities from the Federal Aviation Administration were en route, the station said. (AP)

Also Read | Indian-Origin Priest Arrested for Sex Assault in Canada: Brampton-Based Ashok Kumar Sexually Assaults Woman During Religious Ceremony, Taken Into Custody by Peel Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)