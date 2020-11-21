Mexico City [Mexico], November 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico reported 6,426 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total confirmed cases to 1,025,969 with 100,823 deaths, the country's health ministry said.

The real number of cases is likely significantly higher than the official tally, according to the ministry.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that his administration has managed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the most difficult moment, as the country passes 100,000 deaths.

Lopez Obrador explained that in a very short time, Mexico created a health infrastructure to care for the sick, and that measures were taken when people were called on to take care of themselves in their homes.

The Mexican president also ruled out calls to change his administration's health policy in the future.

On Thursday, the country's COVID-19 death toll exceeded 100,000, becoming the world's fourth country to reach the grim milestone after the United States, Brazil and India. (ANI/Xinhua)

