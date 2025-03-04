Mexico City, Mar 4 (AP) Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday that Mexico will respond to 25% tariffs imposed by the United States with its own retaliatory tariffs on US goods.

Sheinbaum said she will announce the products Mexico will target on Sunday in a public event in Mexico City's central plaza, perhaps indicating Mexico still hopes to de-escalate the trade war set off by US President Donald Trump.

“There is no motive or reason, nor justification that supports this decision that will affect our people and our nations,” she said. (AP)

