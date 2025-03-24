Jerusalem, Mar 24 (AP) Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed more than 60 Palestinians, including women and children, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Monday, nearly a week after Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas with a surprise bombardment.

Meanwhile, officials say Egypt has introduced a new proposal to try and get the Israel-Hamas ceasefire back on track.

Hamas would release five living hostages, including an American-Israeli, in return for Israel allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and a weeks-long pause in the fighting, an Egyptian official said on Monday. Israel would also release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

A Hamas official said the group had “responded positively” to the proposal, without elaborating. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief media on the closed-door talks.

Here's the latest:

61 dead in the last 24 hours, Gaza Health Ministry says

The Gaza Health Ministry said on Monday the bodies of 61 people killed by Israeli strikes have been brought to hospitals over the past 24 hours.

Hospitals also received 143 wounded, it said in its daily report.

The overall Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war rose to at least 50,082, the ministry said. Another 113,408 have been wounded, it said. Its figures do not distinguish between civilians and combatants.

6 Palestinian paramedics are missing, Gaza civil defence says

The Palestinian Civil Defense says it has lost contact with six of its members who went on a rescue mission in the southern city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

The group said its members along with others from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society went to Rafah Sunday morning after receiving calls that Israeli troops entered the area of Hashasheen in west Rafah.

It added in a statement on Monday that since then there has been no word from the paramedics.

An Israeli strike hits a school-turned-shelter, killing at least 4

Palestinian medics say an Israeli strike hit a school where displaced people were sheltering in the Gaza Strip, killing at least four people, including a child.

Another 18 people were wounded in Monday's strike in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp, according to Al-Awda Hospital, which received the casualties.

Three other hospitals had earlier reported 25 deaths from Israeli strikes overnight and into Monday.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which says it only targets militants and tries to avoid harming civilians. Israel blames civilian deaths on Hamas because it operates in densely populated areas.

An attacker hits a bus stop in northern Israel, killing 1

Israeli officials say an attacker in a vehicle ran over several people at a bus stop in northern Israel before opening fire, killing a man in his 70s.

Police said officers shot and killed the attacker, whose identity was not immediately disclosed. Police referred to it as a terrorist attack, indicating they believe the assailant was a Palestinian militant.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said a man in his 70s was killed and another man, around 20 years old, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

There has been a surge in Palestinian attacks since Hamas' October 7, 2023, rampage into southern Israel ignited the war in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has carried out wide-scale military operations in the occupied West Bank that have killed hundreds of Palestinians, and there has also been a rise in attacks by Jewish settlers.

Thousands are trapped in Rafah in southern Gaza as Israeli forces encircle part of it

Thousands of people are trapped in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip after Israeli forces encircled part of it on Sunday, Palestinian officials said.

Israel ordered the evacuation of the Tel al-Sultan neighbourhood, telling people to leave by a single route on foot to Muwasi, a sprawling cluster of tent camps along the coast.

Thousands fled, but residents said many were trapped by Israeli forces.

The Rafah municipality said Monday that thousands were still trapped, including first responders from the Civil Defence, which operates under the Hamas-run government, and the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Israel defence minister says it is trying to avoid civilian casualties

Israel's defence minister says it is trying to avoid harming civilians as it strikes Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Israel Katz's statement came nearly a week after Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas by launching a surprise wave of strikes that killed hundreds of Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to local health officials.

Katz said Monday that “Israel is not fighting the civilians in Gaza and is doing everything that international law requires to mitigate harm to civilians”.

He went on to blame Hamas for any civilian deaths, saying the militant group “fights in civilian dress, from civilian homes, and from behind civilians”, putting them in danger.

He said Israel would not halt its offensive until Hamas releases all its hostages and is no longer in control of Gaza or a threat to Israel.

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill at least 25 Palestinians

Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 25 Palestinians, including several women and children, according to three hospitals.

The strikes come nearly a week after Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas with a surprise bombardment that killed hundreds.

Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City received 11 bodies from strikes overnight into Monday, including three women and four children. One of the strikes killed two children, their parents, their grandmother and their uncle.

Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis received seven bodies from strikes overnight and four from strikes the previous day. The European Hospital received three bodies from a strike near Khan Younis.

Gaza's Health Ministry said Sunday that the Palestinian death toll from the 17-month war has passed 50,000. It has said that women and children make up more than half the dead but does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count.

Israel says it has killed some 20,000 militants, without providing evidence. Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and abducted 251 people in the October 7, 2023, attack that ignited the war.

US surgeon in Gaza says most patients hurt in Israeli attack on hospital had been wounded in earlier strikes

An American trauma surgeon working in Gaza says most of the patients injured in an Israeli attack on the largest hospital in southern Gaza had been previously wounded when Israel resumed airstrikes last week.

Californian surgeon Feroze Sidhwa, who is working with the medical charity MedGlobal, said Monday he had been in the intensive care unit at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis when an airstrike hit surgical wards on Sunday.

Most of the injured had been recovering from wounds suffered in airstrikes last week when Israel resumed the war, he said.

“They were already trauma patients and now they've been traumatized for a second time,” Sidhwa, who was raised in Flint, Mich., told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Sidhwa said he had operated on a man and boy days before who died in the attack. (AP)

