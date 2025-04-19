New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The second edition of Milipol India 2025, a leading international event on homeland security, will take place from April 23 to 25 at Yashobhoomi (IICC) in New Delhi.

The event is organised by Inter Ads Exhibition Pvt Ltd. and Comexposium, with support from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and the French Ministry of the Interior, according to Milipol India.

The event will bring together officials, security experts, and industry leaders to address evolving security challenges and showcase technological advancements.

The three-day event will serve as a platform for addressing evolving security challenges while showcasing cutting-edge technological advancements designed to strengthen global security cooperation.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Interior of France, Francois-Noel BUFFET, alongside senior Indian officials. The event will also be graced by General Ghislain RETY, Commander of the Groupe d'intervention de la Gendarmerie nationale (GIGN), as per Milipol India.

Their participation underscores the deepening Indo-French collaboration in homeland security, reinforcing strategic partnerships and fostering advancements in global security initiatives.

Milipol India 2025 serves as a crucial platform for knowledge exchange, fostering innovation and policy discussions to support the advancement of global security initiatives.

With over 150 global exhibitors and participation from 10 nations, like India, France, the Netherlands, UAE, the USA and others, the event promises to be an unparalleled experience for security professionals worldwide.

Along with the multiple State-level conferences at the show, security leaders will come together to address regional challenges, enhance coordination, and drive innovation, strengthening homeland security and public safety.

Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, said: "The French Minister's visit to Milipol India 2025 is crucial for fostering collaborative efforts between France and India in the field of internal security. The event provides a unique opportunity for French actors to showcase the expertise demonstrated during the successful hosting of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games and engage with Indian counterparts."

Prefect Jounot, CEO of Civipol and President of the international Milipol Network, said, "Milipol India is first and foremost the expression of a joint political will between India and France. It reflects the vitality of their bilateral relation and the shared will to strengthen further the bilateral cooperation in the realm of homeland security. Milipol events are the unique events in the world to provide a place where government officials, heads of critical infrastructures, key security experts and leaders of the industry can meet, exchange views and showcase their solutions in an environment exclusively dedicated to Homeland Security of the States. I wish everybody an amazing second edition of Milipol India."

Rajan Sharma, Director Inter Ads Exhibitions, said, "Milipol India 2025 reflects the global commitment to security innovation and collaboration. As distinguished leaders and experts gather, the event strengthens and fosters strategies for a safer future. With cutting-edge technology and meaningful dialogue, we aim to shape the evolving landscape of homeland security.

Milipol India stands as a leading international event dedicated to homeland security, providing a vital platform for global security professionals, policymakers, and industry pioneers. (ANI)

