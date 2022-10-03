Islamabad [Pakistan], October 3 (ANI): Highest number of terror incidents in Pakistan this year was recorded in September, said an Islamabad-based think-tank as it pointed to the resumption of attacks by the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The number of terror attacks increased in September compared to August this year, the Dawn newspaper reported citing the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

September witnessed 42 militant attacks with an increase of 35 per cent compared to August. The Pakistani think tank also observed an increase of 106 per cent in violence in erstwhile Fata and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

"In September, the militants carried out 42 attacks in which 40 people were killed, including 24 security forces personnel, and 77 people were injured, including 19 security forces personnel. Overall 60pc of the deaths were from the security forces which showed that they were the prime target of the militants," the PICSS stated.

In August this year, the think tank said the militants carried out 31 attacks across Pakistan, in which 37 people were killed and 55 others injured.

"Peace negotiations with the TTP remained in limbo during the month but due to fear of target killing, top leadership of the group, including its head Mufti Noor Wali, went into hiding. A series of target killing incidents happened in August in which some senior TTP commanders were killed in Afghanistan," PICSS was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Global security agencies say there's a high threat of terrorism and sectarian violence throughout the country.

The main terrorist threat comes from TTP, an umbrella organisation of groups primarily based in the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). Daesh is also active, according to multiple reports.

"While both groups' activities are primarily directed against the Pakistani state, they have in the past stated an intent to launch attacks on western interests. TTP and Daesh conduct attacks throughout Pakistan," the UK government assessment says.

It says that previous methods of attack have included grenades, shootings, bombings and suicide bombs. Militants can launch complex and deadly attacks. (ANI)

