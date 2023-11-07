Bangkok, Nov 7 (AP) The military-run Southeast Asian nation of Myanmar is holding its first joint naval exercise with Russia, state media reported on Tuesday, with the two nations carrying out maneuvers in the Andaman Sea.

Reports in the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said that the maritime security exercise between Myanmar and Russia was being held Tuesday to Thursday 157 kilometers (85 miles) west of Myeik in Myanmar's far south. Some Russian navy vessels sailed from Yangon to take part, state television MRTV reported Tuesday.

The three-day joint drill involves aircraft and naval vessels from the two countries, and focuses on defending against threats from air, sea and land as well as other maritime security measures, the reports said.

Russia is a major supporter and arms supplier of Myanmar's military government, which was installed after the army seized power and ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

Russia defends Myanmar's military government in international forums, and the ruling generals return the favour by generally supporting Moscow's foreign policy agenda.

Myanmar has been treated as a pariah state by many Western nations since the takeover and the violent suppression of protests against it, which has led to the deaths of thousands of civilians and given rise to an armed resistance movement that battles the army in many parts of the country.

The Global New Light of Myanmar said the head of the military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing met on Monday with Russian Adm. Nikolai Yevmenov, the commander-in-chief of Russia's navy, at Thilawa port in the southern part of Yangon, where a welcome ceremony was held for a group of Russian navy ships.

Min Aung Hlaing was briefed about the capacity of Russian weapons, the installation of modern systems and facts about an anti-submarine helicopter, the reports said.

Tom Andrews, the UN independent investigator on human rights in Myanmar, in a report in May to the Geneva-based Human Rights Council identified USD 406 million in weapons and material that went to the Myanmar military from Russia, USD 267 million from China, USD 254 million from Singapore, USD 51 million from India and USD 28 million from Thailand.

Since the 2021 takeover, the report said, 28 Russian private and state-owned companies have transferred fighter jets and their spare parts, advanced missile systems, reconnaissance and attack drones, attack helicopters and other systems to the military.

Russian-made fighter jets are used in attacks on pro-democracy guerrilla fighters and ethnic armed groups that also are battling army rule.

As an example of what he called the military's brutality, Andrews pointed to its April 11 air strike using a Russian Yak-130 fighter jet on a ceremony in northern Myanmar attended by some 300 opponents of army rule, which was quickly followed by an attack by Russian Mi-35 helicopters on those who came to help. He said at least 160 people were killed, including many children.

The exercises come at a time when Myanmar's military is facing the coordinated offensives of the pro-democracy resistance fighters and ethnic minority armed organisations hat have seized strategic towns in the northern region of Sagaing and Shan state in the east. (AP)

