Punjab [Pakistan], October 25 (ANI): A minor boy staying at a hostel was allegedly sexually assaulted by a teacher in the Ahmadpur Sharqia sub-division of the Bahawalpur district in Pakistan's Punjab province, reported ARY News.

The police have shifted the 10-year-old child to a tehsil headquarters for a medical examination, and further registered a case against the accused.

According to ARY News, incidents of sexual assault with minor boys have been reported in the country during the past weeks besides action being launched by the authorities to curb these types of incidents.

On October 14, the police had claimed to round up a racket involved in sexual assault of underage boys and girls at gunpoint in Jhelum area of Punjab province. (ANI)

