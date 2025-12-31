New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Israeli small arms maker Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) on Tuesday said its Indian subsidiary, PLR Systems Pvt Ltd, has been selected by the Ministry of Defence for the supply of 1,70,000 Close Quarter Battle (CQB) carbines.

The announcement came as the Ministry of Defence signed defence procurement contracts worth Rs 4,666 crore to enhance the combat capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

"IWI (Israel Weapon Industries), an SK Group company, is proud that its Indian subsidiary, PLR, has been selected by the Indian Ministry of Defence for the procurement of 170,000 carbines, based on the GALIL ACE CQB," the company said in a statement.

The Ministry of Defence said the contracts were inked on December 30, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block in New Delhi.

Rs 2,770 crore has been earmarked for the procurement of over 4.25 lakh CQB Carbines along with accessories for the Indian Army and the Indian Navy. The contracts were signed with Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd, marking a significant step towards replacing legacy small arms with modern, domestically manufactured weapons, as per a press statement.

IWI said it has transferred advanced technology and manufacturing know-how to PLR Systems, allowing the carbines to be produced in India. The company said local production highlights its commitment to the Government of India's Make in India initiative and supports the country's goal of achieving strategic self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

"The contract for the procurement and integration of 48 Heavy Weight Torpedoes along with associated equipment for Kalvari Class Submarines (P-75) of the Indian Navy at an approximate cost of Rs 1,896 crore was signed with WASS Submarine Systems S.R.L., Italy. The acquisition will enhance the combat capability of the six Kalvari Class submarines. The delivery of torpedoes will commence from April 2028 and will be completed by early 2030," as per a press statement.

According to the Defence Ministry, the induction of the torpedoes will significantly enhance the underwater combat capability of the Navy's six Kalvari Class submarines. Deliveries are scheduled to begin from April 2028 and will be completed by early 2030.

The ministry said the acquisitions reflect the government's continued focus on inducting advanced and niche technologies while simultaneously strengthening indigenous defence production.

The Ministry of Defence further said that in the financial year 2025-26, capital acquisition contracts worth INR 1,82,492 crore have been signed so far (ANI)

