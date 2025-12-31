New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Al Arish [Egypt], December 31 (ANI/WAM): In implementation of the directives of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship arrived at Al Arish Port in the Arab Republic of Egypt as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, carrying humanitarian and relief aid designated to support the people of the Gaza Strip.

The arrival took place in the presence of Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, within the framework of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of civilians, particularly children, women and the elderly.

Also Read | Avoid Grok Media Section Amid 'Undressing' Deepfake Crisis.

The ship is carrying a diverse range of assistance with a total cargo exceeding 7,300 tonnes, including basic food supplies, shelter materials and winter clothing, as well as nutritional supplements designated for children and women, in response to the urgent humanitarian needs in the Gaza Strip.

Several charitable and humanitarian organisations in the UAE contributed to preparing the ship's cargo, reflecting the integration of national efforts and the solidarity of humanitarian institutions within the UAE's humanitarian framework, which ensures the rapid delivery of aid to those in need in accordance with the highest humanitarian and organisational standards.

Also Read | Top 10 Most Searched People on Google in 2025: Who Captured India's Attention, Who Ruled Global Searches, and Why It Mattered-Everything You Need to Know.

Upon the ship's arrival at Al Arish Port, the relevant authorities received it and began unloading the humanitarian aid, in preparation for its entry into the Gaza Strip in coordination with humanitarian partners.

Through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the United Arab Emirates reaffirms its continued and steadfast humanitarian commitment to standing alongside the brotherly Palestinian people and supporting relief efforts aimed at easing the suffering of civilians in the Gaza Strip. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)