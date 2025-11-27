Dubai [UAE], November 27 (ANI/WAM): In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has ordered the release of 2025 prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai's correctional and punitive establishments, ahead of the 54th Eid Al Etihad.

Chancellor Essam Issa Al-Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, said that Sheikh Mohammed's order to pardon the prisoners reflects his keenness to bring happiness to their families and give them an opportunity to start a new life and reintegrate themselves into society.

Al-Humaidan further said Dubai Public Prosecution, in collaboration with Dubai Police, has commenced the legal procedures to implement H.H. Sheikh Mohammed's order. (ANI/WAM)

