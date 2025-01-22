Dubai [UAE] January 22 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) is gearing up to participate in the 50th edition of Arab Health, the Middle East's largest healthcare event, set to take place from 27th to 30th January 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Joining as part of a united national pavilion under the theme "Emirates Health," MoHAP will unveil many transformative projects and cutting-edge services that embody its vision for a comprehensive, integrated healthcare sector. These initiatives aim to build a world-class national healthcare system aligned with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

During the event, MoHAP will showcase a series of innovative projects and initiatives that foresee future needs in line with the ongoing transformations in the health sector. It will also highlight the latest developments in key national health programmes, such as Hayat Organ Donation Programme, cutting-edge licensing systems for health facilities and professionals, and the integration of AI to enhance service delivery, and a forward-thinking approach to measuring preventive health.

Additionally, MoHAP will present advanced systems and solutions that support the "We the UAE 2031" vision, as part of its ongoing efforts to establish a flexible, continually evolving health system that achieves impactful results, leverages digital capabilities, and remains prepared to address future opportunities.

Through its participation, the ministry seeks to strengthen partnerships, share expertise, and explore innovations introduced by global technology companies. It will also use the event to introduce attendees to its transformative policies, programmes, and initiatives, all designed to build a seamless, preventive, and therapeutic healthcare system. This can be achieved by developing forward-thinking policies and legislation, managing health programmes, and delivering interconnected, proactive services supported by digital data and highly skilled professionals, adhering to international best practices and standards.

The 50th Arab Health is set to feature extensive participation, with over 3,800 exhibitors from 70 countries, as well as a distinguished group of healthcare leaders, decision-makers, influential industry figures, government representatives, hospital and clinic managers, medical professionals, technology experts, and investors. Celebrating its golden jubilee, this year's edition marks five decades of excellence, with the accompanying conference focusing on the future of healthcare and the strategic role of investment in advancing the sector. (ANI/WAM)

