New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Mihail Popsoi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, arrived in India on Sunday, on his first official visit to India.

Sharing a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson wrote, "Warm welcome to Deputy PM & FM @MihaiPopsoi of Moldova on his first official visit to India."

Also Read | Cyclone Chido in France: 2 Killed As Cyclonic Storm Causes Severe Damage in Mayotte (Watch Video).

"His visit will deepen India-Moldova bilateral ties and foster a stronger partnership," the post added.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1868144078933934142

Also Read | India Sends 60 Tonnes of Emergency Medical Equipment, Generators and Other Utilities to Disaster-Hit Jamaica (See Pics).

Popsoi will be on an official visit to India from December 15 to 17.

The MEA earlier in a press release said that the official schedule of Popsoi will begin on Sunday, December 15, with him arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Terminal 3, at 05:15 am (IST).

Later in the evening, at 08:00 PM, he will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hotel ITC Maurya.

On Monday, December 16, Popsoi will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat.

The visit will conclude on Tuesday, December 17, with Popsoi's departure from Delhi.

Notably, earlier in October, the second India-Moldova Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) was held in New Delhi, which featured discussions centred around enhancing political relations, trade, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people contacts.

The Indian side was led by Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the MEA and the Moldovan side was led by Sergiu Mihov, State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Moldova.

Sharing pictures on X, spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "2nd India-Moldova Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held in New Delhi today. Co-chaired by Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West), MEA and Sergiu Mihov, State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova."

"Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral ties. Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed," the post further said.

During the FOCs, both sides held discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues. Bilateral discussions included political relations, trade, cultural relations and people-to-people contacts. Co-operation between the two countries in international and multilateral fora was also discussed, the MEA said in a press release.

India recognised Moldova on December 28, 1991 and diplomatic relations were established on March 20, 1992. The relations between both countries are friendly and cordial and cooperate well on matters of mutual interest at multilateral fora, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

In April 2023, Moldova announced its decision to open an embassy in India. The Moldovan Ambassador arrived in India in June 2023. India accredits its Ambassador in Bucharest to the Republic of Moldova. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)