Tel Aviv [Israel], April 9 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported on the achievements of the "Green Safe Route" operation, Israel's national "war" on violent and organised crime in the country's Arab communities.

The operation has continued through the entire six months of the ongoing war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israel Police operated against 429 targets defined as the "main perpetrators" of crime in Arab society.

So far, 129 indictments have been filed against individuals and 106 of those indicted are being detained until the end of the legal proceedings against them.

In addition, there have been a total of 2855 arrests as part of the operation and 2300 searches of areas suspected of being related to criminal activities were carried out.

Also, in a joint operation with the Tax Authority, about 311 vehicles were seized from alleged criminals or that were allegedly used in criminal activities, including luxury vehicles. The confiscated vehicles could eventually be forfeited to the government.

Since the outbreak of the "Iron Swords" war in Gaza approximately 3037 different types of weapons including guns, ammunition, explosive and more were found by the authorities and seized.

"The data we are presenting today shows that alongside the many and complex tasks that fall on the shoulders of Israel Police officers and MGB fighters during the 'Iron Swords' war, we continue the fight against the phenomenon of violence and crime in Arabic society," said Police Commander Shmuel Sharvit .

"This is in order to strengthen governance and the public's sense of security. The Israel Police considers the mission of eradicating crime in Arab society to be a national mission of the first order, therefore all police units are mobilised for the benefit of this mission." (ANI/TPS)

