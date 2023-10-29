Rabat, October 29: In four explosions that struck two neighbourhoods and the industrial district of Es-Semara in southern Morocco, one person was killed and three others were injured on Saturday night, Morocco World News reported. Morocco World News is an English-language e-newspaper with its headquarters in Rabat and Washington, D.C. It publishes news about Morocco and the MENA region on a wide range of topics.

The blasts gravely injured two people, who were taken to a hospital in Laayoune after receiving first medical attention. Uzbekistan Blast: Explosion Triggers Massive Fire at Customs Warehouse Near Tashkent Airport, Photos, Videos Show Ball of Fire and Sparks.

According to local authorities in the province of Es-Semara, one victim suffered minor injuries and was allowed to return home after receiving first aid on the scene. The local authorities, security services, and civil protection immediately arrived at the scene when the blasts took place, Morocco's news agency MAP reported. UK: Lightning Strike Causes Blast at Oxford Recycling Plant, Videos Show Huge Fireball Lighting Up Sky in Oxfordshire.

While the news agency did not provide any additional information on the causes of the explosions, some local media outlets reported that they were caused by gas cylinders at the industrial site. Further details are awaited.

