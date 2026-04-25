Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita with Paulson Panapa, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Labour, and Trade of Tuvalu (Photo: X@PmargheritaBJP)

Funafuti [Tuvalu], April 25 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita held trade-related talks with Paulson Panapa, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Labour, and Trade of Tuvalu.

Margherita on Friday affirmed India's steadfastness in Tuvalu's development journey.

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In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet Hon. Paulson Panapa, Acting Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs, Labour, and Trade of Tuvalu. India and Tuvalu share a deep partnership rooted in shared values and commitment. Had Productive discussions on strengthening our bilateral development cooperation, including in health and building climate-resilient infrastructure. India remains a steadfast partner in Tuvalu's development journey."

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Margherita also called on Tofiga Vaevalu Falani, GCMG, Governor-General of Tuvalu.

In a post on X, he said, "Honoured to call on His Excellency Reverend Sir Tofiga Vaevalu Falani, GCMG, Governor-General of Tuvalu. Had a warm and productive discussion on further strengthening India-Tuvalu bilateral cooperation across key sectors, reaffirming our shared commitment to the progress and well-being of our peoples."

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Margherita also exchanged views on strengthening cooperation with Tuvalu's Minister for Home, Climate Change, and Environment, Maina Vakafua Talia.

"Happy to meet Tuvalu's Minister for Home, Climate Change, and Environment, Hon. Dr. Maina Vakafua Talia. Exchanged views on strengthening cooperation on climate resilience, disaster preparedness, sustainable development and capacity building."

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Margherita is on his first official visit to Tuvalu.

He said, "Arrived in Funafuti on my first official visit to Tuvalu. Looking forward to productive engagements to further strengthen our longstanding friendship and partnership."

Margherita is in Tuvalu "for a two-day visit, where he will engage in bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and other dignitaries of the country," a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

He will also review the ongoing developmental assistance projects being implemented under the Grants in Aid programme of India.

The MEA underlined that the visit to the Republic of Vanuatu and Tuvalu by Pabitra Margherita underscores India's commitment to strengthening political and developmental cooperation ties with Pacific Island countries and is in continuation of the historic 3rd Summit of the Forum for India Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) held in May 2023 in Port Moresby. (ANI)

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