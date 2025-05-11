Nadi [Fiji], May 11 (ANI): Union Minister of State of External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita met the Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, Biman Prasad. The two leaders discussed the wide-ranging cooperation between India and Fiji during the meeting.

The details were shared by MoS Margherita in a post on X. He said, "Honoured to call on H.E.@bimanprasad, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance of Fiji, in Nadi.

Discussed the whole gamut of India-Fiji bilateral cooperation across key sectors"

MoS Margherita is on a visit to New Zealand and Fiji from May 8-12, as noted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an earlier statement.

In the first leg of his visit, MoS Margherita, called on New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on the sidelines of the India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) event on Friday. The two leaders explored ways to take forward partnership in strengthening bilateral ties in various sectors.

In a post shared on X, Margherita stated, "Honoured to call on Rt Hon @chrisluxonmp, New Zealand PM, on the sidelines of INZBC event. Explored ways to take forward the India-New Zealand partnership in strengthening our bilateral ties across various sectors."

Earlier in the day, Margherita addressed the INZBC Summit 2025 alongside Luxon and New Zealand's Deputy PM Winston Peters in Auckland. He mentioned that the theme of the event was 'Boardroom to Border leadership dialogue.'

According to the MEA, MoS Margherita is scheduled to attend the third Girmit Day ceremony as the Guest of Honour. In addition, he will have meetings with the political leaders of Fiji during his visit.

India's links with Fiji commenced in 1879 when Indian labourers were brought here under the indenture system to work on sugarcane plantations. Between 1879 and 1916, around 60,553 Indians were brought to Fiji. Beginning with the early 20th century, Indian traders and others also started arriving in Fiji. In 1920, the indenture system was abolished. Before Fiji's independence in 1970, India had a Commissioner since 1948, who was later upgraded to High Commissioner after independence.

MEA underscored that India's relations with the Pacific region have diversified and strengthened with regular bilateral engagements. The visit of MoS Margherita to Fiji and New Zealand is expected to further deepen India's bilateral ties with the region. (ANI)

