New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita has concluded a successful visit to the Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) region, reinforcing India's commitment to deepening bilateral ties with countries in the area.

Margherita paid an official visit to Uruguay from February 28 to March 2, Bahamas from March 2-4, Barbados from March 4- 6 and Nicaragua from March 6- 8, the details of which were shared by the Ministry of External Affairs in an official statement.

During his trip, Margherita represented India at the swearing-in ceremony of Uruguay's new President, Yamandu Orsi, and met with key officials, including the incoming Minister of Industry, Energy, and Mining

In the Bahamas, he made history with India's first standalone bilateral ministerial-level visit, meeting with Prime Minister Philip Davis and other top officials, including Foreign Minister Frederick Mitchell, the Minister of Economic Affairs, and the Minister of Education.

In Barbados, Margherita received the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados award on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recognizing his strategic leadership and COVID-19 assistance.

During the visit, he called on PM Mia Amor Mottley, Foreign Minister Kerrie Symmonds and engaged with the Minister of Health and Minister of Culture.

He also engaged with the Indian diaspora and appreciated their contributions to strengthening bilateral relations.

The MEA statement noted that in Nicaragua, MoS held meetings with Foreign Minister Valdrack Jaentschke, Minister Advisor to the President for Policies and International Relations Orlando Tardencilla, Minister of Finance, Minister of Development Industry & Commerce, Minister of Health, Minister of Energy, and the President of the Central Bank.

The visit to four countries reinforced India's commitment to advancing its engagement with the LAC region, as Prime Minister Modi outlined during the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit.

This trip marks a crucial step in India's efforts to deepen its ties with the LAC region and further its global partnerships. (ANI)

