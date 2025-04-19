Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita with the business community (Image: X@PmargheritaBJP)

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 19 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita interacted with the leading business community in Malaysia, led by a Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM) and Malaysia-India Business Council (MIBC).

Margherita said on Friday that these two communities represent the economic engagement between India and Malaysia.

In a post on X , Margherita said, "Delighted to interact with the leading Business Community in Malaysia led by Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM) and Malaysia-India Business Council (MIBC). CIIM and MIBC together represent the strong and growing business and economic engagement between India and Malaysia."

Earlier in the day, Margherita visited JadiBatek, one of the largest batik handicraft center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Margherita called batik, a prominent textile art, an area of immense potential for collaboration to further promote shared art works between India and Malaysia.

In a post on X, he said, "Just visited Jadibatek showroom, in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia. The colors, craft, and culture in each piece is true art in motion! Tradition meets contemporary style in Batik, which has a unique place in the textile art in Malaysia. Impressed by the exquisite Batik art works, an area of immense potential for collaboration to further promote shared art works between India and Malaysia."

Margherita held talks with Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad bin Alamin. Margherita said that the bilateral meeting focused on the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a productive discussion with H.E. Datuk Mohamad Alamin, Deputy Foreign Minister of Malaysia. We explored ways to take forward the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and realise the shared vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister H.E. Anwar Ibrahim in strengthening our bilateral ties across various sectors. Also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that Margherita will be leading a delegation to participate in the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair on April 18-19 at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as part of the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025. (ANI)

