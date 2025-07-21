Maseru [Lesotho], July 21 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita landed in Lesotho with an aim to strengthen bilateral relations.

Margherita was welcomed by Thabang Lekhela, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Relations of Lesotho.

In a post on X, he said, "Landed in Maseru city of the Mountain Kingdom of Lesotho. Warmly welcomed by Mr. Thabang Lekhela, Principal Secretary, Foreign Affairs & International Relations of Lesotho. Looking forward to engaging the leadership to further strengthen bilateral relations."

Earlier onhis previous visit to Eswatini, Margherita addressed the Indian diaspora, noting their contributions in building bilateral ties between the two nations.

Margherita said that the diaspora helps further deepen the bilateral ties between India and Eswatini.

In a post on X, he said, "Glad to meet the vibrant Indian diaspora in the Kingdom of Eswatini. Their valuable contributions continue to strengthen people-to-people connections and further deepen the bilateral ties between India and Eswatini."

As per Indian High Commission in Eswatini, there is about a 3000-strong Indian community in Eswatini consisting of Indian-origin and Indian nationals. About 90 per cent of Indians community in Eswatini are from the State of Gujarat, belonging to Muslim community.

Earlier on Sunday, Margherita handed over ICCR scholarship letters to 30 selected students from Eswatini and wished them great success.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleasure to hand over ICCR scholarship letters to 30 selected students from the Kingdom of Eswatini. They are true ambassadors of goodwill and a living bridge of friendship between India and Eswatini. Wished them great success as they begin their academic journey in India."

Margherita visited the Royal Science and Technology Park in Eswatini which was built with Indian assistance.

In a post on X, Margherita said, "Another milestone in the India-Eswatini development partnership. Visited the Royal Science and Technology Park in the Kingdom of Eswatini, built with a Government of India Line of Credit worth US$20 million."

Margherita visited Eswatini, where he engaged in fruitful discussions with King Mswati III and several ministers on Friday, deepening existing ties and exploring new areas of cooperation between the two nations. (ANI)

