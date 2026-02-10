New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Minister of State of External Affairs Pabitra Margherita met Esrom Immanuel, Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development of Fiji on Tuesday. The leaders discussed the entire gamut of India-Fiji ties during their meeting.

Sharing the details in a post on X, MoS Margherita said that the discussions were focused on development partnership, capacity building, and possibilities for cooperation in digital infrastructure.

"Pleased to meet Hon. Esrom Immanuel, Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development of Fiji, this morning.Held productive discussions covering the entire gamut of India-Fiji bilateral relations and shared priorities, with particular focus on development partnership, capacity building, and possibilities for cooperation in digital infrastructure, including ongoing collaboration and the way ahead."

Earlier in January, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, held a bilateral meeting with Tomasi Tunabuna, Minister for Agriculture and Waterways of Fiji, at the Krishi Bhawan, where the two leaders discussed ongoing cooperation and outlined future areas of collaboration, as per a statement by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

As per an official statement on Friday, the Ministers held a fruitful discussion on a broad range of issues of mutual interest. The two sides agreed to extend the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a further five years and to establish a Joint Working Group (JWG) to advance cooperation.

The statement further noted that in addition to this the key areas of collaboration discussed included student exchanges, training and capacity-building programmes, and technology sharing covering small-scale machinery, and digital agriculture tools. The discussions also focused on strengthening research infrastructure, genetic exchange initiatives and knowledge sharing on reducing food loss and waste.

In December last year, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, held cordial and constructive meetings with health ministers from Sri Lanka and Fiji on the sidelines of the 2nd WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit in the national capital on Thursday, underscoring India's strong bilateral ties and commitment to health cooperation in the region. (ANI)

