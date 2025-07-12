Phnom Penh [Cambodia], July 12 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita reaffirmed the "strong and enduring bonds of friendship" between India and Cambodia during his two-day official visit to Cambodia from July 7- 8.

According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs, during his visit to the Southeast Asian nation, Margherita had engagements with Cambodian leaders, including King Norodom Sihamoni, Senate President Hun Sen, and Prime Minister Hun Manet.

He highlighted the deep civilizational, cultural, and linguistic heritage shared by the two nations, as well as the ongoing development partnership.

"In his engagements with the leaders, MoS(PM) reaffirmed strong and enduring bonds of friendship between India and Cambodia, rooted in ancient civilizational, cultural, and linguistic heritage and the ongoing close development partnership. Both sides also discussed avenues of cooperation for further strengthening India-Cambodia relations in diverse sectors, as also issues of mutual concern and interest," the MEA statement read.

As per MEA, a key highlight of Margherita's visit was his trip to Siem Reap, where he visited the Ta Prohm Temple, a site of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)'s ongoing restoration and conservation project under Phase III.

The MEA noted that heritage conservation was a special aspect of India's relations with Cambodia, and India was the first country to extend assistance for the conservation and restoration of Angkor Wat during the 1980s and 90s, reflecting the country's historical role in preserving Cambodia's cultural heritage.

"MoS(PM) also visited Siem Reap, home to the world's largest temple complex--Angkor Wat. Heritage conservation is a special aspect of India's relations with Cambodia. India was the first country to extend assistance for the conservation and restoration of Angkor Wat during the 1980s & 90s. MoS (PM) visited the Ta Prohm Temple, where the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is executing work under Phase III of the restoration and conservation project," the statement read.

Margherita also visited the Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Asian Traditional Textile Museum, set up with Indian assistance, which further showcased the rich textile traditions of the region, aligning with India's cultural diplomacy efforts.

He also engaged with the Indian community in Phnom Penh, appreciating their contributions to strengthening bilateral ties.

Additionally, Margherita met with ITEC and ICCR Alumni in Cambodia, which was attended by Cambodian dignitaries and senior officials and highlighted India's assistance towards capacity building and human resources development in the nation, with more than 3000 Cambodian officials availing themselves of training in India so far.

"MoS(PM) also had an interaction with ITEC & ICCR Alumni in Cambodia, which was attended by Cambodian dignitaries and senior officials. India's assistance towards capacity building and human resources development is a key component of our bilateral partnership, and more than 3000 Cambodian officials have availed training in India so far," the MEA statement read.

"In an interaction with the Indian community in Phnom Penh, MoS(PM) conveyed appreciation for the Indian diaspora's contribution in strengthening ties between India and their host country and also apprised them of the transformative initiatives by the Government of India," it added.

Following his visit, the MoS visited Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at the invitation of the current ASEAN Chair, Malaysia, where he participated in the Foreign Ministers' Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format of ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF). (ANI)

