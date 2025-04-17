New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Union Minister of State for Textiles [MoS (PM)] will lead a delegation to participate in the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair on April 18-19 at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as part of the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

As per the statement, 2025 was designated as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism.

Also Read | Donald Trump Joins Tariff Talks With Japan as US Seeks Deals Amid Trade Wars.

"At the 21st ASEAN-India Summit last year, the year 2025 was designated as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism. The ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025 is being organised in collaboration with Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) under the ASEAN-India Fund," the statement read.

The event aims to showcase India's tourism potential with special focus on North-East India.

Also Read | Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Considered Spinning off Instagram in 2018 Over Antitrust Worries, Email Says.

"The event will showcase India's tourism potential with special focus on North-East India, with participation from various stakeholders including tour operators and tourism professionals," as per the statement.

"MoS (PM) is also expected to have bilateral engagements and interactions with prominent leaders of businesses and members of the Indian community," the statement added.

Today, MATTA boasts a membership of over 2,900 member organizations and increasing, comprising local tour and travel organizations as well as numerous overseas affiliations. It is also the national umbrella representative body for the entire travel industry in the country.

With a full time secretariat in Kuala Lumpur, its headquarters, MATTA has state chapters in Kedah, Penang, Perak, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Selangor, Johor, Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

MATTA's objective is to promote the interests of the travel and tour industry in Malaysia. MATTA works closely with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC) as well as the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (MTPB), help organise fairs, seminars, convention and workshops both to create public awareness of the tourism industry as well as to benefit its members, the official website of MATTA stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)