New York [US], May 19 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan interected with Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister of Zambia Stanley Kakubo on the sidelines of Ministerial Meeting on "Global Food Security- Call to Action."

Both the leaders discussed issues covering entire gamut of bilateral cooperation.

"Had fruitful discussion with H.E. Stanley Kakubo, Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation of Zambia @UN on sidelines of Ministerial Meeting on "Global Food Security- Call to Action" Discussed wide range of issues covering entire gamut of our bilateral cooperation," the Union Minister tweeted.

In a seperat tweet, the Minister informed that he had met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres before the UNSC Open Debate on "Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Conflict and Food Security".

"Glad to meet UN Secretary General H.E. @antonioguterres before the #UNSC Open Debate on "Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Conflict and Food Security"," he said.

Union Minister of State has participated in a high level Ministerial Meeting on 'Global Food Security-Call to AcThe Union Minister said that the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Russia-Ukraine have impacted the developing countries, with spiralling energy and commodity prices and disruptions in global logistical supply chains.

During his speech, Muraleedharan pointed out the Global Report on Food Crises and said that according to the 2022 report, 139 million people had suffered across the world from conflict-induced acute food insecurity, up by around 30 per cent reported previously. He further stated that this situation is a severe issue and it can't be neglected.

"We all need to work collectively together to alleviate the sufferings of the most affected," the Union Minister added.

Referring to the Ukraine conflict, Muraleedharan said that the food security challenges emanating inter alia from the conflict need a creative response. He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed upon calling a diplomatic solution through the constructive dialogue between the two sides while discussing with the respective leadership.tion' on Wednesday (local time) which was chaired by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York. (ANI)

