Moscow [Russia], May 25 (ANI): The Pushkin State Russian Language Institute with the suppof the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education will convene the fifth Kostomarov Forum in Moscow from May 21-24. TV BRICS will serve as the international media partner for the event.

The prestigious forum is set to welcome researchers, linguists, educators, and Russian language experts from over 100 countries, TV BRICS reported. The agenda will focus on forward-looking strategies for teaching Russian as a foreign language, the advancement of linguo-country studies, and the integration of artificial intelligence in academic settings.

Another key priority will be examining the evolving methodologies for training specialists in Russian studies-- an area gaining traction across international academic and cultural landscapes.

The forum will also feature a high-level strategic session titled "The Image of Russia Abroad and Mechanisms of its Modelling," aimed at exploring how Russia is perceived globally and the tools available to shape that image more effectively.

Among the prominent speakers is Dr Tamara Skok, Director of the Department of Innovative Linguistic Projects at TV BRICS and Head of the Modern Russian initiative. A respected scholar in the field, Skok brings both academic insight and media expertise to the conversation.

With a focus on cross-cultural dialogue, innovation in education, and international academic cooperation, the Kostomarov Forum is expected to serve as a key platform for sharing ideas and strengthening the global presence of the Russian language, TV BRICS reported.

Skok expressed confidence that the forum would serve as a catalyst for expanding the network of universities offering Russian as a foreign language, while also opening new avenues for collaboration with TV BRICS in advancing the global reach of the Russian language.

The event promises to be a vital platform for exchanging ideas, forming partnerships, and mapping out the future of Russian language education in a rapidly evolving global context. (ANI)

