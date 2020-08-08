Moscow [Russia], Aug 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow has registered 14 deaths of patients infected with COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 4,560, the city's coronavirus response centre said in a statement on Friday.

"Another 14 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the centre said.

On Thursday, 12 people infected with the coronavirus died in Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

