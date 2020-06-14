Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | Moscow's COVID-19 Toll Rises to 3,281

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 05:32 AM IST
World News | Moscow's COVID-19 Toll Rises to 3,281
World. (File Image)

Moscow [Russia], June 14 (Sputnik/ANI): A total of 50 COVID-19 patients have died in the Russian capital over the past 24 hours bringing the city's death toll to 3,281, Moscow coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"In Moscow, 50 patients, diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus, have died," the center said in a statement.

Also Read | Coronavirus Vaccine: AstraZeneca Awarded Deal to Supply Europe With 400 Million Doses by 2020-End.

On Friday, 44 people died from the coronavirus in the capital. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Moscow Russia
