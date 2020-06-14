World News | Moscow's COVID-19 Toll Rises to 3,281

Moscow [Russia], June 14 (Sputnik/ANI): A total of 50 COVID-19 patients have died in the Russian capital over the past 24 hours bringing the city's death toll to 3,281, Moscow coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"In Moscow, 50 patients, diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus, have died," the center said in a statement.

On Friday, 44 people died from the coronavirus in the capital. (Sputnik/ANI)

