London [United Kingdom], November 25 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government hosted a distinguished lunch for UK Parliamentarians on Monday, wherein Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared the state's vision for growth and sustainability.

He highlighted the state's commitment towards green energy, emphasising its leadership in India's renewable energy revolution. With a focus on ease of doing business, the state is creating an environment ripe for growth, offering unparalleled opportunities in sectors such as tourism, agri-business, and agri-tech.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of the Indo-British partnership and its potential to drive growth in both nations.

In his opening remarks at a lunch meeting with UK parliamentarians, CM Yadav said, "As Prime Minister Narendra Modi often emphasises, this India-Britain partnership is not just rooted in history but is vital for our future."

"Madhya Pradesh is at the forefront of India's development, combining sustainable growth with immense potential across sectors like agriculture, renewable energy, and tourism."

CM Yadav, currently in London to promote industrial development in Madhya Pradesh and attract foreign investment, underlined the immense potential for collaboration between the two countries in emerging sectors.

"Vision for Tomorrow: Our relationship, aptly described by PM Modi as a 'Living Bridge,' has evolved into a dynamic partnership centred on technology, innovation, and knowledge exchange. This collaboration holds immense potential for both nations, particularly in emerging sectors," Yadav said.

He further highlighted key sectors in Madhya Pradesh that have consistently achieved double-digit economic growth, making them attractive to investors.

"Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a key hub in India's growth story, consistently achieving double-digit economic growth. The state offers exceptional opportunities across multiple sectors, including agri-business and food processing, automobiles and auto components, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, information technology and digital services. With a significant focus on technology exchange, higher education, and skill development, the state has introduced progressive policy reforms under the 'Make in MP' initiative, particularly in renewable energy, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and automotive sectors," Yadav stated.

The Chief Minister emphasised the state's intent to build long-term partnerships in skill development, research collaboration, and education.

The MP Chief Minister also extended a warm invitation to the United Kingdom to join Madhya Pradesh as a Partner Country for the upcoming Global Investors Summit in February 2025 in Bhopal. The summit will serve as a platform for international collaboration, showcasing the state's vast potential for investment and innovation.

"This summit will showcase not only investment opportunities but also the rich cultural heritage of Madhya Pradesh," Yadav added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is on a week-long visit to the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany from November 24 to November 30 to attract investment to the state.

The visit underscores the Madhya Pradesh government's commitment to advancing industrial development and fostering meaningful collaborations beyond investments. (ANI)

