Islamabad [Pakistan], March 30 (ANI): The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) coordination committee on Wednesday announced that it has ratified the agreement with the opposition over the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This comes at a time when MQM-P decided to join hands with the opposition. The full details of the agreement will be announced in a press conference by the party.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Imran Khan Terms No-Confidence Motion 'Huge International Conspiracy'.

This comes at a time when the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf got another shock as Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P), an ally of the PTI-led government, decided to side with the opposition to support them in the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

While speaking to the media outside the party's Markaz in Karachi's Bahadurabad, the information on the development was shared by MQM-P leader Nasreen Jalil. "Details of the agreement will be revealed in a press conference at 4 pm," she said, reported Dawn.

Also Read | Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Visit India From March 31 to April 1 Amid Russia-Ukraine War.

Earlier in the day, the MQM-P leaders Farogh Naseem and Aminul Haque resigned as ministers for law and justice, and information technology and telecom, respectively.

Both the ministers resigned after the party took the decision to part ways with the ruling PTI. Naseem, in his resignation letter, wrote that he was resigning on directions from MQM-P's convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, as per the newspaper.

Moreover, Haque wrote that he was "bound by my party's decisions as a responsible worker" adding, "In light of my party MQM-P's decisions, I resign as federal minister for information technology and telecommunication. I request you (the prime minister) to accept this."

After the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.

The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark being 172. The PTI led coalition was formed with the support of 179 members, with Imran Khan's PTI having 155 members, and four major allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) having seven, five, five and three members respectively.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the Opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition has been confident that its motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)