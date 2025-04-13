Majuli (Assam) [India], April 13 (ANI): In a proud moment for Assam and the rich cultural heritage of India, Mukunda Saikia Borbayan, an esteemed Vaishnavite from the historic North Kamalabari Satra in Majuli, will perform the centuries-old Satriya Nritya at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

Satriya Nritya, a classical dance form of Assam, was introduced in the 15th century by the Neo-Vaishnavite saint and reformer Shrimanta Shankar Dev. It was envisioned as a medium to spread the Vaishnava faith and has since been preserved and performed within the sattras (monastic institutions) of Assam. This devotional art form continues to thrive through generations of dedicated practitioners like Borbayan.

Representing the spiritual and cultural teachings of both Shrimanta Shankar Dev and his disciple Madhav Dev, Mukunda Saikia Borbayan's performance in Japan is more than just a dance--it is a showcase of the living heritage of Assamese culture. His participation is part of a delegation of 25 artists from across India, including three from Assam, who have been selected to represent the country at the prestigious global event.

The World Expo 2025, set to take place in Osaka, promises to be a global confluence of culture, innovation, and exchange. As Japan, the Land of the Rising Sun, prepares to host the world, Borbayan's performance is expected to cast a spotlight on the rich spiritual traditions and artistic excellence of India's Northeast.

Mukunda Madhab Borbayan told ANI, "On behalf of the Ministry of Culture, the Government of India (Bharat Sarkar Sanskritik Mantralay) and the Sangeet Natak Akademi, 25 artists, including myself, are preparing to perform at the Osaka Festival, which will be held in Japan. Artists from 14 countries are participating in this international event. We will be showcasing the rich cultural heritage of India."

He added, "Three of us are representing Assam. I have been selected to perform Sattriya Nritya (dance), and the other two artists from Assam will present folk dances. We have been allotted 10 minutes for our performance. After the performance, we will return on April 20."

This opportunity marks a significant step in promoting and preserving indigenous art forms on an international platform, ensuring that the legacy of Shrimanta Shankar Dev and the vibrant tradition of Satriya continue to inspire across borders. (ANI)

