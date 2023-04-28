Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], April 28 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday interacted with Indians put up at the transit facility in Jeddah. The evacuees told MoS that they were feeling at home.

"Interacted with Indians put up at transit facility at Jeddah. Glad to hear from them that they are feeling at home. Appreciate volunteers, officials of @CGIJeddah, @IndianEmbRiyadh for their excellent involvement and hard work," MoS MEA V Muraleedharan wrote on Twitter.

Muraleedharan also appreciated the work done by the volunteers of India in Jeddah and India in Saudi Arabia.

The transit facility in Jeddah, where Indians evacuated from Sudan, are being received and put up briefly before travelling to India is fully equipped including mattresses, provisions, fresh meals, toilets, medical facilities and Wi-Fi.

The facility is further equipped with a 24X7 control room.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs inspected the transit facility at the International Indian School, Jeddah where Indians evacuated from Sudan are being received and put up briefly before arriving in India.

"Inspected transit facility @IndianPage, Jeddah, where Indians evacuated from Sudan, will be received & put up briefly before travelling to India. It is fully equipped incl with mattresses, provisions, fresh meals, toilets, medical facilities, Wifi. Has a 24X7 control room. #OperationKaveri," the MoS wrote on Twitter. (ANI)

