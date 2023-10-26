New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will be on a two-day visit to Congo to participate in the 'Second Summit of Three Basins for Biodiversity Ecosystem and Tropical Forests'.

Muraleedharan will visit Congo on October 27 and 28 and is expected to interact with dignitaries attending the Summit.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said that the visit is an opportunity for India to reiterate its stand and contribution in conserving tropical forests and biodiversity ecosystems.

"MoS will represent India in the Second Summit of three basins (Amazon, Congo and Borneo Mekong South-east Asia) for Biodiversity Ecosystem and Tropical Forests to be held in Brazzaville, capital of Congo," the release said. (ANI)

